Heartless Scammer Receives Three-Year Sentence For Catfishing Elderly Rhode Island Widower Out Of $80,000

An Anderson, Indiana woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for orchestrating an online romance scam that preyed on a vulnerable 96-year-old Rhode Island widower, resulting in a loss of nearly $80,000. United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha made the announcement following the sentencing of 34-year-old Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley.

Lasley admitted to a federal judge that she masterminded the scam by creating a fictitious social media profile on the dating site “Plenty of Fish.” The target of her deception was the elderly widower from Rhode Island. Once contacted, she swiftly initiated a manipulative campaign, convincing the victim to provide her with money, credit cards, gift cards, and personal identifying information. Under the false pretense of fostering a romantic relationship, Lasley deceived the victim into believing that these contributions would facilitate their meetings.

Throughout the scheme, Lasley gained fraudulent access to the victim’s checking account and credit cards, making numerous unauthorized purchases. The extent of the financial exploitation left the 96-year-old widower in a state of shock and disbelief. In a victim impact statement submitted to the court during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, he expressed his emotional turmoil, stating, “It took me a few days to comprehend what had happened. I was embarrassed, horrified, and distressed about my financial situation, fearing that I could lose the house I had lived in since 1970.”

U.S. Attorney Cunha condemned Lasley’s actions, highlighting the severity of her exploitation of an elderly Rhode Island resident. He stated, “This defendant preyed on a vulnerable, elderly Rhode Islander, dangling the promise of love and companionship in an attempt to help herself to her victim’s hard-earned savings. With this sentence, it is Ms. Lasley who will deservedly pay the price for her appalling conduct.”

During the sentencing hearing, a federal prosecutor quoted the victim’s impact statement, emphasizing the emotional toll inflicted upon the widower. The court sentenced Lasley on September 6, 2023, after she pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud. U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith handed down a 36-month prison term, to be followed by three years of federal supervised release. The initial six months of supervised release will be served in a residential reentry facility.

Inspector in Charge Ketty D. Larco-Ward of the United States Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division, expressed disdain for individuals like Lasley who target vulnerable members of the community. Larco-Ward stated, “There is no worse predator than one who preys on the vulnerable. In this case, Ms. Lasley targeted lonely seniors to satisfy her own greed. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is proud to stand with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to protect the vulnerable members of our community and to bring to justice those who would victimize them.”

