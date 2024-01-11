BREAKING – End of an Era: New England Patriots and Bill Belichick Part Ways After 24 Seasons

Breaking News! According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots and the iconic coach Bill Belichick have reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways. An official announcement is expected at a press conference scheduled for noon today, where both Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and Belichick will address the media.

After an impressive 24 seasons, Belichick departs New England with a remarkable legacy, including nine Super Bowl appearances, six Super Bowl titles, an NFL record of 31 playoff wins, and an overall record of 292-120.

Farewell to an era!

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @MikeReiss. pic.twitter.com/IcibaPpA4S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will address the media at noon today. pic.twitter.com/1WNzwtUsPC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 11, 2024





