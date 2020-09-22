Dear Editor:

I would like to write to you with the hope of sharing one of the most beautiful experiences of my life.

I’ve been happily living in Newport since 1975. I am 73 years old and my wife, the love of my life! passed away a couple of years ago.

After this happened were the darkest days of my life. Soon after she died, as I was home alone with my grief, someone knocked on my door.

It was Kate Leonard. Being aware of my loss, she had come to visit me, and to deliver a week’s supply of food. Although I knew who Kate was, I couldn’t really tell you how we met, and it was amazing to me how she even knew about what was going on in my dark little corner of the world, as we were not close friends who communicated with each other on a regular basis. This was one of the greatest acts of kindness that I’ve ever experienced, but when I tell the story, people have shared other things that Kate has done for them that were equally amazing!

Kate is one of the great treasures of Newport! And Good People Should Not Be Thrown Away!! We don’t have enough of them!

It is astonishing to me that there is a movement in local politics that is attempting to discard our more experienced political figures because young people THINK they have a better idea! Which is fine, but what they often don’t realize is that many of these ideas have been tried before, and sometimes, sadly, to the destruction of their society. New ideas are good! but what should be factored in is that all of the great societies that survived and prospered for extended periods of time have cherished their elders, as their wisdom and experience were used by all to govern them through the best and worst of times. And maybe our younger thinkers and contributors would benefit from these facts.

Thank you,

Edward Fay

85 Roseneath Ave