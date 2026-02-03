R.I. House Speaker Shekarchi Opts Out of Governor’s Race

Rhode Island House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi will not run for governor, ending months of speculation and narrowing the Democratic primary field.

“After deep personal reflection, I have decided to continue to serve as Speaker of the House and will not be a candidate for Governor this fall,” the Warwick Democrat said Tuesday.

Shekarchi, 63, had publicly weighed a run and said he would decide in early 2026. His move leaves Gov. Dan McKee and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes as the best-known Democrats in the September primary.

Shekarchi said his focus will remain on the state budget and “critical issues like health care, hospitals and housing.” He has led the House since 2021 and is often viewed as one of the most influential elected officials at the Statehouse.

Despite stepping aside, Shekarchi holds a sizable campaign account, reporting nearly $4.4 million cash on hand. McKee has about $1.1 million, while Foulkes has roughly $2.8 million.

McKee praised the speaker and framed the race as a contrast in priorities.

“I appreciate the work and dedication Speaker Shekarchi has shown to Rhode Islanders,” McKee said in a statement, calling him a strong partner on health care, education and housing. The governor said voters now face “a clear choice” and argued he is focused on lowering costs, including eliminating the Social Security tax, creating a child tax credit and reducing energy bills.

Foulkes, who narrowly lost the 2022 Democratic primary, has rebuilt her campaign operation and fundraising.

With Shekarchi out, the contest now centers on an incumbent governor seeking another term and a well-funded challenger in a high-stakes Democratic showdown.

