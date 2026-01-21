State Rep. Joseph Solomon Announces Run for Rhode Island Attorney General

WARWICK, R.I. — State Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr. announced Tuesday that he is running for Rhode Island attorney general, citing more than 15 years of legal experience and a career rooted in the courtroom and public service.

Solomon, 42, has served for more than a decade as a court-appointed bail commissioner and previously prosecuted cases in the Warwick Solicitor’s Office. He is in his 11th year in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, where he chairs the House Corporations Committee.

“I’m not running to learn on the job,” Solomon said in a statement. “I’ve spent my career in the courtroom, making the tough calls as a bail commissioner, and writing laws that protect Rhode Island families.”

As a legislator, Solomon authored the 2021 elder financial exploitation law requiring banks to report suspected scams targeting seniors and helped pass legislation aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts. He has also backed measures to cap insulin costs, regulate pet insurance and encourage affordable housing development.

Solomon said his priorities as attorney general would include holding violent offenders accountable, strengthening consumer protections against scams and insurance abuses, and pushing back against what he described as federal overreach.

He has received support from law enforcement figures, including Senate Majority Whip David P. Tikoian, a former North Providence police chief and longtime member of the Rhode Island State Police.

Solomon lives in Warwick with his wife, Sarah, and their two rescue dogs. He is a graduate of Providence College and New England School of Law and is licensed to practice law in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2026. The general election will be held Nov. 3. Incumbent Attorney General Peter Neronha is term-limited and ineligible to seek reelection.

