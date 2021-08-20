Newport Gearing Up for Hurricane Henri

Newport, RI city officials are reminding residents to act now to be Storm Ready as Hurricane Henri bears down on Aquidneck Island.

According to the latest forecasts, hurricane conditions are expected to sweep over the area Sunday morning with wind gusts of up to 80 mph, rain totals of up to 6” possible, and a 3-5 ft. storm surge

As a precaution, the gates to Easton’s Beach will be closed on Saturday and the water will be off-limits to swimmers as heavy surf and dangerous rip currents are expected.

Hazard Road will also be closed to the public beginning Friday, Aug. 20th.

Residents and business owners are being asked to secure outdoor items that could dislodge in the wind, including patio furniture, umbrellas, and bird feeders.

Contractors are asked to secure worksites and clear any potentially hazardous debris.

Boaters are also advised to make sure their vessels are secured to their moorings by doubling up on mooring pennants, reducing windage, and tying down any loose items.

On land, Public Services crews will be on standby to respond to reports of fallen trees and residents are urged to avoid downed power lines.

With isolated street flooding also possible, motorists are asked to avoid low-lying areas and follow detours should they be required.

Aquidneck Island’s designated Emergency Shelter at Gaudet Middle School in Middletown is currently being prepared should it need to open.

Finally, in the event of an emergency, residents and visitors are asked to dial 911 to ensure proper dispatch.

While the weather permits, Newporters are being urged to take the time to get Storm Ready by updating or assembling a household Emergency Kit; creating a Household Emergency Plan; and signing up for Emergency Alerts through the City’s Smart911 App at www.CityofNewport.com/Alerts. Additional updates will be posted to Social Media and the City’s website as the situation develops.

