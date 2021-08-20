Hurricane Watch Issued for New England as Henri Moves North

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for portions of southern New England as Henri is expected to approach the Northeast Atlantic Coast late this weekend. Impacts to this region will include storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane by Saturday morning as it heads northward today, and is expected to make landfall near Newport, RI Sunday evening, as a strong Tropical Storm or possibly as a Category 1 hurricane. Henri will weaken rapidly after landfall but will exit the region slowly through Monday. The main hazards include damaging winds, flooding rain, and storm surge flooding.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* WIND:

Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

– Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

– Large areas with power and communications outages.

Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the rest of southern New England.

* SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.

– Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots.

– Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents.

– Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages.

Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts along the eastern Massachusetts coastline, north of Sagamore

Beach to the Merrimack River.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across southern New England. Potential impacts include:

– Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow.

– Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.

Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm.

If you are a visitor, know the name of the county in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors.

