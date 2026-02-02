The Point and Historic Hill Neighborhoods Under Daytime Parking Bans for Additional Snow Cleanup

NEWPORT, R.I. — The City of Newport is continuing post-storm cleanup this week, issuing daytime neighborhood parking bans in The Point and Historic Hill to allow crews to clear narrow streets and intersections.

A ban in The Point runs Tuesday, Feb. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must move vehicles off-street on: Washington Street; Second Street; Third Street; Chase Street; Guerney Court; Gladding Court; Bayside Avenue; Marsh Street; Bridge Street (west of America’s Cup); Poplar Street (west of America’s Cup); Elm Street (west of America’s Cup); Willow Street; Walnut Street; Cherry Street; Chestnut Street; Katzman Place; Pine Street; Sunshine Court; Battery Street; LaSalle Place; Maitland Court; Van Zandt Avenue (west of Farewell); Sycamore Street; and Dyer’s Gate.

A second ban covers Historic Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Affected streets include: Spring Street (Memorial Boulevard to Touro Street); Clarke Street; Division Street; School Street; High Street; Osborne Court; Corne Street; Cotton Court; Touro Park West; Martin Street; Thomas Street; Mill Street; John Street; Franklin Street; Prospect Hill Street; Green Street; Green Place; Pelham Street; Church Street; and Mary Street.

Officials said streets will be closed while crews work, and vehicles left on the road may be towed.

Residents are urged to use free parking at the Gateway Center and any city public lots, as well as available metered and unmetered spaces downtown and along Broadway, during the cleanup.

City officials thanked residents for their cooperation as crews continue digging out from last week’s storm.

