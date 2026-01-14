Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association Names 2025 Scholarship Recipients

The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association has announced the recipients of its 2025 Scholarship Program, recognizing five graduating seniors who are pursuing higher education and come from law enforcement families across the state.

“Behind every student is a network of support, and this program recognizes both the hard work and dedication of these young scholars and the families who have helped guide them,” said Chief Thomas F. Oates III, chief of the Woonsocket Police Department and immediate past president of the association. “We are proud to stand behind them as they take this important next step and continue our commitment to honoring the families of law enforcement officers and investing in the future of our communities.”

The 2025 scholarship recipients are:

Olivia Morrissette, who will attend Southern Connecticut State University to study business and finance. She is the daughter of Warren Police Officer Joel Morrissette.

Vanessa Javery, who will attend the Community College of Rhode Island in the sonography program. She is the daughter of Johnston Police Lt. David Galligan.

Emily Ryan, who will attend Colby College, studying biology with a pre-health focus. She is the daughter of Middletown Police Chief Jason Ryan.

Zachary Sweet, who will attend Bryant University to study accounting and finance. He is the son of Cumberland Police Capt. Peter Sweet.

Madeline St. Pierre, who will attend Roger Williams University, studying architecture. She is the daughter of Bristol Police Capt. Stephen St. Pierre.

The association awards scholarships annually to support graduating high school seniors in their pursuit of post-secondary education. The program is funded in part through proceeds from the RIPCA Annual Golf Tournament and is open to the sons and daughters of active sworn law enforcement officers from agencies led by Active I member chiefs.

Through the scholarship initiative, the association continues its focus on recognizing academic achievement and supporting the next generation of community leaders.

