Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House announced Tuesday.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” her press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement.. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

