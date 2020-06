The organizers of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island have scheduled a rally for justice and equality in Newport, RI this Saturday, June 6th at 3pm at the Martin Luther King Center located at 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd.

The invite on Facebook reads:

THE NEXT BLACK LIVES MATTER RHODE ISLAND PEACEFUL PROTEST IS HAPPENING THIS SATURDAY IN NEWPORT. COME OUT AND SUPPORT!!!

View the event on Facebook