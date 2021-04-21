(Watch) Pelosi bizarrely thanks George Floyd for ‘sacrificing your life for justice’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi bizarrely thanked George Floyd for ‘sacrificing your life for justice’ at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of three counts of murder and manslaughter.

“Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom — how heartbreaking was that — call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe,'” Pelosi said. Floyd’s name “will always be synonymous with justice,” she said.

However, many people took to Twitter to criticize Pelosi noting that Floyd did not willingly “sacrifice” his life, but rather was murdered.

Pelosi then went into damage control mode, tweeting “George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act.”

