(Watch) Pelosi bizarrely thanks George Floyd for ‘sacrificing your life for justice’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi bizarrely thanked George Floyd for ‘sacrificing your life for justice’ at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of three counts of murder and manslaughter.

“Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom — how heartbreaking was that — call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe,'” Pelosi said. Floyd’s name “will always be synonymous with justice,” she said.

Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for being murdered pic.twitter.com/na0Fjoj891 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2021

However, many people took to Twitter to criticize Pelosi noting that Floyd did not willingly “sacrifice” his life, but rather was murdered.

After hearing Nancy Pelosi’s comments on George Floyd, my only political opinion is that we should stop electing really old people to office and enforce term limits. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 20, 2021

If I’m ever killed, please don’t let Nancy Pelosi thank me for dying — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 20, 2021

Nancy Pelosi is the white moderate MLK warned us about — Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) April 20, 2021

“Thank you Osama Bin Laden for helping this country unite around a common cause.” -Nancy Pelosi after 9/11 — Barry McCockiner (@UltraWeedHater) April 20, 2021

I literally cannot fully ever express how much I hate Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/m99M5K8L60 — 🌽🌽 Erica, The White Trash Socialist 🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) April 20, 2021

I get that Nancy Pelosi is good at whipping votes and keeping her caucus together, but that’s a skillset you can teach people. THANKING SOMEONE FOR BEING MURDERED is the kind of shit you used to have to resign for. — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) April 20, 2021

Pelosi then went into damage control mode, tweeting “George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act.”

George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. https://t.co/tWln9NRg1g — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021

