Redwood Library & Athenaeum Announces Black History Month Virtual Lecture Series



The Redwood Library & Athenæum announced Tuesday its line-up of virtual lectures celebrating Black History Month. All lectures are presented free of charge and all are welcome to attend.

Wednesday, February 9th at 6 pm

Rhode Island Black Literature & The Black Press in Rhode Island

A Conversation with Robb Dimmick and Ray Rickman of Stages of Freedom

Wednesday, February 16th at 6 pm

Black Composers Who Made American Music Part 1

Dr. Edward Markward, continues his Music Appreciation series with this 2-session exploration

Thursday, February 17th at 6 pm

Black History Month and the Perils of Symbolic Blackness

Dr. Brenna Wynn Greer, Associate Professor Wellesley College

Wednesday, February 23rd at 6 pm

A Brief Exploration into the Life and Work of Lorenzo Johnston Greene

Dr. Christopher Roberts, Assistant Professor Rhode Island School of Design

Thursday, February 24th at 6 pm

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “The Destiny of a Dream”

Rev. Glen S. Leverette, Pastor Community Baptist Church

Introductory Remarks by Rev. Paul Hoffman, Pastor EFC Newport

All events are FREE and VIRTUAL

To register and for information visit https://redwoodlibrary.org/coming-events/

