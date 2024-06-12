Juneteenth RI Festival Returns with Expanded Celebrations

The much-anticipated Juneteenth RI festival, which has drawn thousands of attendees in previous years, is back with even more opportunities to honor African American liberation, accomplishments, and contributions. This year’s festivities, focusing on education, effective communication, inner strength, and endurance, are already underway.

Leading up to the 6th annual festival on June 22nd, a series of events have been organized to engage the community. The celebration began with a Providence Black History Walking Tour on June 1st, guided by Marco McWilliams, starting at 220 Meeting Street. This tour delved into significant historical events related to Black history on the East Side.

On June 8th, dozens of youth participated in a free YOUth Day at Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School, featuring culturally-relevant books, fun activities, a DJ, pizza, face painting, dancing, chess, and more.

The African American slave and pioneer exhibit, “Instruments of Slavery,” is on display from June 10th through June 16th at the Southside Cultural Center of Rhode Island, located at 393 Broad Street, Providence.

Helen Baskerville Dukes, head of Juneteenth RI’s Board of Directors, expressed the festival’s significance: “Juneteenth is a grassroots movement that celebrates freedom, community, and unity. It’s inspiring to see people from all walks of life come together to honor this important milestone in American history and to recognize the contributions of African Americans to our society.” She added, “The diversity of Juneteenth celebrations, from intimate gatherings to grand festivals, reflects the richness and vibrancy of the African American experience. By encouraging everyone to participate in local events or start their own traditions, we emphasize the importance of community engagement and collective action in advancing social justice and equality.”

Juneteenth, observed on June 19th, marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans were informed of their emancipation, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. This day serves as a profound celebration of freedom and resilience, honoring the struggles and triumphs of African Americans throughout history while reminding us of the ongoing journey toward equality and justice.

The celebration culminates with the 6th Annual Juneteenth RI Festival on June 22nd from noon to 7 PM at the 195 District Park in downtown Providence. The event will feature performances, vendors, dancing, and various activities. Stokley Williams, best known as the lead singer and drummer of the Grammy-nominated R&B band Mint Condition, will be the featured artist.

For more information, to register for events, and to stay connected, visit www.juneteenthri.com.

