On Sunday we reported that Rhode Island had the highest Covid infection rate in the United States. Today we report that Rhode Island now has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the WORLD according to new data from the Covid Tracking Project. Dr Eric Topol of Scripts Research tweeted the data showing Rhode Island’s dismal global distinction.

To clarify: left are US states; right are countries

(Not the state of Georgia)

Rhode Island’s 122.6 rate edges out The Republic of Georgia with 116.4, Serbia 104.4, and Indiana with 102.6.

Rhode Island and Indiana are the only two US states with infection rates higher than 100 per 100,000. No other New England state makes the Top 10.

Connecticut comes in at 22nd with a rate of 74.3, Massachusetts is 28th with a rate of 68.8, New Hampshire is 37th with a rate of 50.7, Maine comes in 50th with a rate of 21.4, and Vermont 51st with a rate of 20.8.

Deaths per capita for these 2 states are rising sharply and similar/worse compared with the 2 Eastern European countries

Rhode Island is currently in the middle of a two week “pause” ordered by Governor Gina Raimondo to begin on November 30th.

Over the past week, there has been an average of 1,309 cases per day, an increase of 33 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 67,067 cases and 1,470 deaths in Rhode Island since the beginning of the pandemic.