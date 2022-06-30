Senator Whitehouse tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse announced Thursday morning that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

I tested positive for Covid this morning after experiencing some mild symptoms. I’m feeling good and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted. Will be working from home over the holiday week and already looking forward to next year’s Bristol 4th of July parade. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 30, 2022

