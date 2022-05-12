North Korea orders nationwide lockdown after reporting first COVID-19 case

North Korea reported its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the “gravest national emergency” and ordering a national lockdown.

“The state’s most serious emergency has occurred: A break emerged in our emergency epidemic prevention front that had been firmly defended until now,” the official KCNA news agency said. “”There has been the biggest emergency incident in the country, with a hole in our emergency quarantine front, that has been kept safely over the past two years and three months since February 2020.”

Leader Kim Jong Un has called for all cities and counties in the country to be locked down in response.

As of March 2022, no cases of COVID-19 had been reported, according to the World Health Organization

North Korea has sealed its borders since January 2020 and is believed to have zero Covid vaccines. They have rejected any kind of vaccine programme, even when offered a supply by the international community.

Shortly after the lockdown announcement, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said.

