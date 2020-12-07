Rhode Island has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the United States according to Covid Act Now, a consortium of scientists and researchers from Harvard, Stanford and Georgetown Universities.

Rhode Island has 110.3 new daily cases of Covid infections per 100,000 people.

Rounding out the top 10 are Minnesota with 104.5, South Dakota with 100.2, Wyoming with 99.9, Nebraska with 97.8, Indiana with 97.7, Alaska with 93.8, Utah with 92.5, New Mexico with 87.7, and North Dakota with 85.7.

Rhode Island is currently in the middle of a two week “pause” ordered by Governor Gina Raimondo to begin on November 30th.

Over the past week, there has been an average of 1,169 cases per day, an increase of 26 percent from the average two weeks earlier.

As of Sunday afternoon, there have been at least 62,137 cases and 1,413 deaths in Rhode Island since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 408 people hospitalized with 45 in the ICU and 29 on ventilators.