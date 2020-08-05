Due to a recent spike of COVID cases in Rhode Island, Massachusetts now requires Rhode Islander travelers visiting Massachusetts to quarantine for 14 days or show a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours. The quarantine order takes effect on Friday, August 7th.

Massachusetts residents returning from trips to Rhode Island are also affected by the quarantine.

The Massachusetts Department of Health said the decision was made “due to increases in both RI’s positive test rate and cases per 100,000.”

Effective 8/7, Rhode Island has been removed from DPH’s lower risk state list for MA’s new travel order due to increases in both RI’s positive test rate and cases per 100,000. — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) August 4, 2020

This comes on the heels of the Tuesday announcement that Rhode Islanders need to quarantine for 14 days in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 4th, travelers from 35 states and territories must quarantine upon entering Massachusetts: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The quarantine order is enforceable with a $500 fine per day for noncompliance.

Those commuting for work are exempt.