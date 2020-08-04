Rhode Island was added to the list of states Tuesday that must undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine when travelling to Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

That includes anyone travelling from Rhode Island by train, bus, car, plane, boat and any other method of transportation.

“Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago — and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there — so we must all remain vigilant.”

The states currently on the list are as follows:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

There are exemptions for essential workers. Violators face a $1,000 fine for noncompliance.