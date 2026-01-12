Marble House Is Installing a Geothermal System to Cut Energy Use by 80%

One of Newport’s most recognizable Gilded Age landmarks is getting a modern upgrade aimed at sustainability and preservation.

Marble House, a National Historic Landmark that welcomes nearly 150,000 visitors annually, is undergoing installation of a large-scale geothermal climate-control system designed to stabilize temperature and humidity while dramatically cutting energy use.

The new system will keep interior conditions at mild, consistent levels with humidity around 50%, a key factor in preserving historic materials such as textiles, leather, paintings, paper, and wood. Officials say the project is also expected to reduce fuel oil consumption by as much as 80%, significantly lowering the mansion’s carbon footprint.

“Geothermal is a winning investment for our properties,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and executive director of The Preservation Society of Newport County. While the Marble House installation is estimated to cost $1.5 million, Coxe said the long-term environmental and preservation benefits justify the expense.

The Marble House project marks the fifth geothermal installation completed by the Preservation Society. Similar systems are already in place at Chepstow, The Elms Carriage House, The Breakers, and Chateau-sur-Mer, with installations spanning from 2015 through 2024.

Geothermal systems use the Earth’s stable underground temperature—about 55 degrees year-round—to heat buildings in winter and cool them in summer. At Marble House, contractors have drilled 21 wells, each reaching 425 feet deep, across the property’s backyard. Water will circulate through underground piping, absorbing or releasing heat before being routed back into the mansion via electric heat pumps and air handlers.

The Preservation Society expects the geothermal installation at Marble House to be completed in late spring 2026, blending 19th-century architecture with 21st-century energy efficiency.

