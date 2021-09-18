24th International Seapower Symposium Concludes in Newport

The 24th International Seapower Symposium (ISS) concluded Friday at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

Held Sept. 14-17, 2021, ISS brought together heads of navies, coast guards and other senior naval leaders from more than 100 nations to discuss cooperative strategies for maritime security.

“Providing a safe, secure, and stable maritime system is an imperative to all of mankind, and it is an essential part of what our navies do every day,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. “I believe that robust, resilient, and responsible sea power is an international consortium of like-minded nations. We are the primary guarantors of peace, prosperity, and the open flow of goods along the oceans. Our navies provide these benefits to the citizens we serve every day in peacetime and especially during these times of competition – not just in rare moments of conflict.”

This year’s ISS theme was “Strength in Unity,” and keynote speakers included author Simon Sinek, and Rear Adm. (Ret.) David Titley, national academies climate communications initiative committee chairman. Panel sessions also included discussions on COVID-19; international security implications of climate change; security in the arctic; seapower in the information age; and mental health and spiritual readiness.

The 57th President of the U.S. Naval War College, Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, said it was an honor and privilege to welcome all of the visiting heads of navies and coast guards.

“This was a wonderful experience for all of the men and women here at the NWC and for these maritime leaders coming together to discuss items of great concern to them,” said Chatfield.

