Francis Scott Key’s Descendant Graduates from Naval War College and Gets Honored by President Trump in the Same Week

Maj. Kyle Key of the Arizona Army National Guard graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval War College on June 13, capping off a milestone week that also saw him honored by President Donald Trump at the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration.

Key completed the College of Naval Command and Staff program in Newport, Rhode Island, a rigorous academic track preparing senior military officers for high-level strategic leadership. He is also pursuing a Master of Arts in Strategic Defense Studies.

Just three days earlier, Key and his family were invited guests of President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at a ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trump praised the Army’s history and paid special tribute to Key—an eighth-generation descendant of Francis Scott Key, author of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Eight generations later, we’re joined by a descendant of Francis Scott Key, who has spent two decades in uniform, Major Kyle Key of Army National Guard fame,” Trump said. “Thank you for helping keep this incredible land of ours free.”

The celebration included a powerful retelling of the defense of Fort McHenry and honored military families for their service across generations.

Key, a Mesa, Arizona, resident and father of four, currently serves as Marketing Manager for the Army National Guard in Arlington, Virginia. He previously led public affairs efforts for the Arizona National Guard and commanded the 123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Phoenix.

“Being included in the Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration and graduating from the Naval War College in the same week is an incredible honor,” Key said. “It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

