Navy Secretary Phelan Delivers Commencement Address to Nearly 1,000 Naval War College Graduates in Newport

In his first visit to the U.S. Naval War College, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan addressed nearly 1,000 graduates during the institution’s summer commencement ceremony on June 13 at Naval Station Newport.

Emphasizing the critical role of education in shaping global leadership, Phelan urged graduates to embrace innovation and prepare for the changing face of warfare. “Welcome to the new era of warfare, an era you’re charged with leading us in,” he told the crowd. “The world is watching. You are ready.”

The ceremony recognized 993 students from senior and intermediate courses — including 273 in-resident and 720 distance learners — representing all U.S. military branches, more than 30 federal agencies, and 60 partner nations. Among them were 96 international graduates.

Phelan stressed the importance of technological adaptation and decision-making under pressure, stating that Naval War College training prepares leaders to respond when the stakes are highest.

Top honors went to Evangeline Baldwin of the U.S. Department of State, who received the Stephen B. Luce Award, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joshua Elliott, who earned the William S. Sims Award. Sixteen students graduated with highest distinction, and 43 others earned distinction for ranking in the top 15% of their class.

Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, NWC president, closed the event by charging graduates to “out-think our adversaries” in an evolving global security landscape.

Naval War College alumni include three former Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and more than a dozen U.S. service chiefs. Since 1956, its international programs have produced 1,787 flag and general officers, with 46 current heads of navies or coast guards among its graduates.

