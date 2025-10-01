Newport’s Cardines Classic to Feature Army vs. Navy in WWI Throwback Uniforms on Oct. 3

Get ready for a night of history and baseball under the lights. The 8th Annual Cardines Classic returns to historic Cardines Field in Newport, Rhode Island, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

The event features students from the U.S. Naval War College suiting up as both Army and Navy teams in authentic World War I–era uniforms. The living-history game celebrates baseball’s role as America’s pastime during wartime, when the sport provided camaraderie and comfort for U.S. troops overseas.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, offering locals and visitors alike a chance to enjoy old-fashioned baseball in one of the nation’s oldest ballparks.

If weather interferes, the rain date is scheduled for Oct. 10, 2025.

The Cardines Classic is presented through a collaboration between the U.S. Naval War College, the Naval History & Heritage Command, and the Naval War College Foundation, with support from the Pritzker Military Foundation on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library.

⚾️ Army vs. Navy

⚾️ Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

⚾️ First pitch at 5:30 p.m.

⚾️ Free admission

