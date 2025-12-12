Portsmouth’s Amory Kirwin Gives Navy Mascot Bill the Goat a Big-Day Visit to the Pentagon

Amory Kirwin — Portsmouth High School Class of 2022 and now a junior at the U.S. Naval Academy — just had one of the coolest campus “extracurriculars” you can imagine: taking Navy’s beloved mascot, Bill the Goat, on a field trip to The Pentagon.

Yep, Bill got the full VIP tour earlier this week, and along the way Amory bumped into two familiar faces — Army General Matt Braman and Assistant Secretary of War Mike Cadenazzi, both longtime friends and classmates of her parents Ryan and Kelli Kirwin (Rogers High School, Class of ’91). Talk about a small-world moment in one of the most powerful buildings on Earth.

For Amory, caring for Bill the Goat is part of her duties as a Team Bill handler — a job that comes with history, responsibility, and, apparently, a fair amount of goat wrangling. Bill attends every Navy football game, plus pep rallies, other sports events, and even the occasional goat yoga session. He also hangs out with retired mascots, who enjoy a quieter life off the field.

And yes, there’s one rule every handler lives by: “Don’t lose the goat.” “It’s amplified during the season,” Kirwin said. “Hopefully the cadets do not steal our goat, but as long as they’re safe, that’s all that matters.”

If you’re wondering how long this tradition has been around, Navy’s first live goat mascot, El Cid, showed up way back in 1893 — a gift from officers aboard the USS New York. Navy beat Army that year, and a legend was born.

Not a bad week for Amory… or Bill, who now has Pentagon bragging rights.

