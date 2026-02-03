Panel at Rosecliff to Explore Rhode Island’s Role in America’s 250th Anniversary

NEWPORT, R.I. — As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, a panel of Rhode Island historians and preservation leaders will gather at Rosecliff to consider how the state’s past informs the country’s future.

The program, “America 250 and Beyond: Perspectives from Preservation Leaders,” will be presented Feb. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. by the Preservation Society of Newport County and moderated by its chief executive, Trudy Coxe. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m., and the discussion will also be available by video conference.

Bringing together leaders of several of the state’s most prominent historical institutions, the panel will examine how commemorations tied to the semiquincentennial may shape preservation priorities, public memory and efforts to broaden the stories told about the American past.

Participants include Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore; Rebecca Bertrand of the Newport Historical Society; C. Morgan Grefe of the Rhode Island Historical Society; Paul Marshall of the Fort Adams Trust; and Gina Tangorra of the Newport Restoration Foundation.

Organizers say Rhode Island, though the nation’s smallest state, played an outsize role in the Revolutionary era and continues to wrestle with how its layered history is interpreted and preserved. The anniversary, they suggest, offers both a moment of reflection and a prompt for more inclusive storytelling.

Tickets are available through NewportMansions.org/events.

