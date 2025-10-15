Holidays at the Newport Mansions Begin November 21

The sparkle of the season returns to the City by the Sea this November as the Preservation Society of Newport County kicks off Holidays at the Newport Mansions on Thursday, November 21. The beloved annual tradition transforms four of the city’s most iconic Gilded Age landmarks — The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Chateau-sur-Mer — into festive showcases filled with dazzling lights, ornate decorations, and the nostalgic charm of Christmas past.

Inside each mansion, visitors will be immersed in a holiday wonderland, where history meets holiday magic. Nearly 30 elaborately decorated Christmas trees, hundreds of fresh poinsettias, garlands, wreaths, and floral arrangements will fill the rooms of these National Historic Landmarks. Each tree is carefully designed to complement the unique décor and theme of its surrounding space — from The Breakers’ grand Great Hall to Marble House’s opulent Gold Room.

The centerpiece of the celebration is once again the 15-foot-tall poinsettia tree in The Breakers’ Great Hall, a spectacular display made up of 150 live plants. It’s a favorite backdrop for family photos and a must-see for visitors making the mansions part of their annual holiday pilgrimage. In The Breakers Welcome Center, guests will find a special mailbox for letters to Santa Claus, while the gift shops at The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms will be open and stocked with holiday treasures, from ornaments and décor to Newport-inspired keepsakes.

Outside, the glow continues with the return of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, now in its sixth year. This radiant outdoor experience features a half-mile path winding through the mansion’s historic grounds, where thousands of glittering lights, illuminated trees, and whimsical displays bring the landscape to life. Holiday music fills the evening air as visitors stroll through the gardens, pausing at fire pits to warm up or enjoy a hot drink under the stars.

This year’s Sparkling Lights display is bigger and brighter than ever, adding 25,000 new lights to the experience. The south parterre garden will feature an illuminated pergola and a new display designed to resemble a sparkling water fountain. On the back terrace and at The Breakers Welcome Center, guests can indulge in holiday treats and adult beverages available for purchase — perfect for a cozy evening out with family or friends.

Timed entry tickets are required for Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, which include interior access to the mansion during the same visit. Tour times are available at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m., with gates closing at 6:30 p.m. and the house and grounds closing at 8 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available at www.newportmansions.org/events/sparkling-lights-2025

.

Rounding out the season’s festivities, the Preservation Society’s signature Holiday Dinner Dance returns to The Breakers on Saturday, December 20. The black-tie gala features a four-course dinner served in the Great Hall and Dining Room, followed by dancing in the Music Room — a setting as elegant as any holiday ball from the mansion’s Gilded Age heyday. The event, a highlight of Newport’s winter social calendar, is already sold out.

The Newport Mansions’ holiday season runs daily through early January. All properties will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and will close at 2 p.m. on December 24 to allow staff and volunteers to enjoy the holiday with their families.

For more information about Holidays at the Newport Mansions, including schedules, tickets, and special events, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/holidays-2025.

