Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard’s ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ Returns Friday to Benefit Sail Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. — One of the city’s most spirited waterfront traditions is back. The annual Pumpkin Regatta sets sail — or, rather, paddles — this Friday, October 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, with proceeds benefiting Sail Newport.

Part competition, part costume party, the quirky relay race sends teams of yacht captains and crew members paddling oversized fiberglass pumpkins across the shipyard’s “Main Street” basin. It’s all in good fun — and all for a cause.

Now in its 13th year, the regatta has become a seasonal highlight for the yachting community. Organized by the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard team, the event features food, drinks from local sponsors, and a lively silent auction featuring prizes from The Brenton Hotel, Clarke Cooke House, Gold’s Wine & Spirits, Newport Marriott, and more.

“Our Pumpkin Regatta has become legendary — a fall favorite before our customers head south for the winter,” said General Manager Michael Millerick. “It’s friendly competition with a great spirit behind it.”

This year’s event supports Sail Newport, New England’s largest public sailing center. “The marine community here is unmatched in its generosity,” said Brad Read, executive director of Sail Newport. “Events like this help us expand access to sailing for people of all ages.”

Racers and spectators are invited to join in for $25 per person, with prizes for fastest team and best costumes. As the sun sets over the harbor, it’s sure to be one of those only-in-Newport moments — equal parts nautical, nostalgic, and just a little bit nutty.

🎃 Event Details:

📍 Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, 1 Washington St., Newport

🕓 Friday, Oct. 10 | 4–7 p.m.

💵 $25 entry | Proceeds benefit Sail Newport

