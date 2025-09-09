Celebrate 20 Years of the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival With Exclusive Restaurant Events

The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival will celebrate its 20th year with a series of exclusive dining and tasting experiences at five acclaimed restaurants across Newport and Jamestown.

Reservations are now open for one-night-only offerings scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 18, Friday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 20. Participating establishments include 41° North – The Grill, Cara at The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Beech Restaurant in Jamestown, One Bellevue Restaurant at The Hotel Viking, and The Rooftop at Brenton Hotel. A full schedule and reservation links are available at newportmansions.org.

The restaurant program was first introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to support the local dining industry. It has since become a fixture of the festival. “We began expanding the Wine & Food Festival into local restaurants in 2020, during the COVID pandemic, as a way to show support for this industry that’s so vital to Newport’s economy and lifestyle,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society of Newport County. “We are glad to continue these partnerships for the sixth consecutive year.”

The larger festival runs Sept. 18-21 at Rosecliff and Marble House, where guests will enjoy tasting seminars, culinary demonstrations, and signature gatherings. This year’s spotlight guest is internationally renowned Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who will headline two marquee events: the Vintner Dinner and an “In Conversation with Chef Marcus Samuelsson” program, where he will share insights from his celebrated career.

Nearly two dozen hourlong seminars will explore wines and spirits from around the globe, led by experts on varietals, regions, and specialties such as bourbon, tequila, cognac, and Armagnac. Seminar tickets include access to the Tasting Tent, where vendors provide samples of wine, spirits, and gourmet foods.

For a complete listing of events and tickets, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-mansions-wine-food-festival-2025

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!