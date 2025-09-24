Newport Festa Italiana 2025 Returns With Celebration of Italian Culture, Cuisine, and Community

Newport Festa Italiana is set to return this fall, bringing the traditions, flavors, and spirit of Italy to the City by the Sea. The annual celebration runs from Sept. 26 through Oct. 13, offering a series of events that honor the city’s Italian-American heritage through food, music, culture, and community gatherings.

The festival kicks off Sept. 26 with the John Panaggio Original Ziti Night at Vasco da Gama Hall, where proceeds will support the Anna M. Ripa Memorial Scholarship Fund. Other highlights include:

Cheese Making Workshop — Oct. 2 at MOZZ Newport, featuring master cheesemaker Luca Mignogna, who will demonstrate the art of hand-stretched mozzarella.

Italian Festival on the Lawn — Oct. 4 at Vasco da Gama Grounds with food, live music from Calabria Bella, children’s activities, and vendors. Free admission.

Nicolas King in Concert — Oct. 10 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Middletown, benefiting the Sen. John O. Pastore Cultural Scholarship Fund.

Roman Catholic Mass — Oct. 13 at St. Joseph’s Church to honor deceased members of the Italian-American community.

Italian Heritage Parade — Oct. 13, stepping off at 11:30 a.m. from St. Joseph’s Church to the Columbus Monument, followed by a ceremony.

After the Parade Luncheon — Oct. 13 at Sardella’s Italian Restaurant.

Organizers say the festival has grown into a signature Newport tradition, blending cultural pride with community spirit.

“Festa Italiana is more than just a festival — it’s a homecoming,” said Diane McCaffrey, chair of the Festa Italiana Committee. “It’s a time for families, neighbors, and visitors to celebrate the values of heritage, hospitality, and togetherness that have shaped Newport for generations.”

All events are open to the public, with some requiring tickets. More details and ticket information are available at www.newportfesta.org.

