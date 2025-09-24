Meet Rescued Animals at West Place Animal Sanctuary’s Fall Visitors Weekend Sept. 28

TIVERTON, R.I. — West Place Animal Sanctuary will host a special day of public tours on Sunday, Sept. 28, after rain earlier this month postponed its Fall Visitors Weekend. Tickets remain available for guests eager to meet rescued farm animals and explore the historic property.

The 90-minute guided tours begin every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a special driving tour set for 4 p.m. Tickets and information can be found at westplace.org/visitors-weekends.

This year’s event is especially meaningful as it marks the 150th anniversary of the Dr. Samuel West farm and homestead, now home to the nonprofit sanctuary. Visitors can join exclusive Heritage Tours highlighting the history of the land, the West family legacy, and the site’s 18th-century cemetery.

The weekend also celebrates West Place’s 18 years as a 501(c)(3) organization. Earlier this month, founder and executive director Wendy Taylor and the sanctuary were honored with Certificates of Special Recognition from U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo.

Guests will also see the sanctuary’s newest barn, completed last summer with grant funding, and meet Happy, a rescued draft horse and former racehorse now receiving vital medical care. Adding to the festivities is “Lata,” a life-sized elephant calf replica from The Great Elephant Migration, designed to raise awareness about peaceful coexistence between humans and animals.

West Place hosts three visitor weekends each year, drawing guests from across New England to meet alpacas, emus, pigs, peacocks, and more. Tours share the animals’ stories of resilience and showcase the sanctuary’s ongoing work on Rhode Island’s Farm Coast.

Advance registration is encouraged, with discounts available for adults purchasing online and for all children’s tickets. Proceeds benefit the animals in West Place’s care.

