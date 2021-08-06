Bailey’s, Gooseberry, Hazard’s, Fort Adams & King Park Beaches all closed to swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health recommends closing one South Kingstown beach and five Newport beaches for swimming because of high bacteria levels: • YMCA Camp Fuller in South Kingstown • Fort Adams State Park Beach in Newport • King Park Beach in Newport • Gooseberry Beach in Newport • Hazard’s Beach in Newport • Spouting Rock Beach in Newport

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

