RIDOH Orders Closures at Third Beach and Peabody’s, Re-Opens Bailey’s Beach for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising swimmers to avoid the waters at Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown after recent water quality tests showed high levels of bacteria.

Health officials said the elevated counts pose potential health risks for swimmers and prompted the recommendation to temporarily close both areas to swimming until further notice.

At the same time, RIDOH announced that the swimming area at Bailey’s Beach is safe for swimming again. Testing showed bacteria levels there have returned to acceptable standards.

The agency conducts regular water quality monitoring across Rhode Island’s beaches during the summer season. Closures and re-openings are issued as needed to protect public health.

RIDOH recommends residents and visitors check for updates before heading to the beach, as conditions can change quickly, especially following heavy rainfall.

For the latest information on beach closures and water quality, visit health.ri.gov/beaches

