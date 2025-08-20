RIDOH Recommends Reopening the Swimming Area at Easton’s Beach

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has recommended reopening the swimming area at Easton’s Beach after water testing showed bacteria levels have dropped back to safe levels.

The popular Newport beach had been under a precautionary closure, but officials confirmed Tuesday that conditions are now suitable for swimming.

RIDOH said it will continue to monitor water quality at Easton’s and other Rhode Island beaches through Labor Day. Beach closures and reopenings are based on bacteria counts, which can fluctuate due to factors such as rainfall, runoff, and tides.

Officials remind swimmers that beach status can change quickly as new test results come in. The most up-to-date information is available on RIDOH’s recorded beach information line at 401-222-2751.

