Easton’s Beach Added to Newport Swimming Closures Due to High Bacteria Levels

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has closed the swimming areas at Easton’s Beach, Spouting Rock Beach Association, and Gooseberry Beach in Newport after recent testing found high bacteria counts.

The closure of Easton’s Beach (First Beach) was announced Friday and comes on top of the two closures announced Thursday at Spouting Rock Beach Association (also known as Bailey’s Beach) and Gooseberry Beach.

All three closures are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. RIDOH will continue to monitor water quality at beaches statewide through Labor Day, with updates provided as new data become available.

Beachgoers can check the latest status of all monitored beaches by calling RIDOH’s recorded information line at 401-222-2751 or visiting health.ri.gov/beaches.

The closures apply only to swimming areas.

