Bellevue Avenue estate ‘Ocean View’ lists for $18,850,000

‘Ocean View’ is a spectacular oceanfront estate located on the south end of Bellevue Avenue, one of Newport, RI’s most desirable locations. This 15 bedroom, 10 bathroom, 15,903 square foot historic property sits on 2.4 waterfront acres and has been owned by one family for almost a century, making it a very rare opportunity for the prospective owner.

The oversized floor-to-ceiling windows provide unparalleled light and 270-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean. The everchanging scenery between sea and sky offers everything from heroic sunrises to crashing waves during ocean storms.

Currently configured as a family compound, the main residence is comprised of three separate living quarters. Each unit offers its own living space including a kitchen and primary suite. Separate outdoor living spaces include a patio and deck with southern exposure overlooking a sprawling lawn to the water’s edge. A variety of mature specimen trees, beautiful shrubs, plantings, and flower gardens create a very stately feel.

A charming carriage house sited near the entry offers ample guest living space, a private garden, and a six-car garage. ‘Ocean View’ was originally built in 1866 for William H. Reynolds, in the Second Empire French style, which was most popular in Newport cottage architecture during this era. The house was considered one of the most distinguished of the mansard-roofed homes built in the 1860s. The architect, William Russell Walker, designed this seaside cottage to capture the dramatic views of the coastline, Cliff Walk, and the sea beyond.

