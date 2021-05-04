Proposed Waites Wharf Hotel Clears Major Hurdle With Newport Planning Board

The Newport Planning Board on Monday voted 5-3 to allow the demolition of the three buildings that make up The Deck Restaurant and 8-0 to allow the demolition of the Dockside/Rip Tides building, helping to clear the way for a proposed 150 room luxury hotel on Waites Wharf.

The board rejected the position of the anti-growth NIMBYers who have been fighting the revitalization and redevelopment of the privately owned wharf.

Those voting in favor of the demolition of The Deck Restaurant buildings were Vice Chairman Jeff Brooks, Kevin Michaud, Theresa Stokes and Rick Haggis.

Voting against the demolition were Chairwoman Kim Salerno, Paul Marshall and Anand Toprani.

The nearly 4 hour meeting can be watched below.

