(Updated) Visitors From These 25 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 24 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine if you’ve gotten a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, that is either FDA approved or received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), at least 14 days before your last exposure or out-of-state travel and you haven’t had symptoms of COVID-19 since your last exposure or out-of-state travel.

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wyoming

