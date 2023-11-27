The Rolling Stones are playing Gillette Stadium in 2024

The Rolling Stones have announced they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, stopping in Foxborough, MA on May 30, 2024 at Gillette Stadium. Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album Hackney Diamonds. The legendary rockers will be returning to the road following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album Hackney Diamonds, which has just received a Grammy nomination for the project’s lead single “Angry.” Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the world’s most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember.

This past October, The Rolling Stones took over a New York City club, Racket NYC, to celebrate the release of Hackney Diamonds and turned it into a rock show, garnering rave reviews and giving the lucky audience a taste of what’s to come. Tried and tested, these songs are ready to hit the stadiums following their incredible preview…

“Everyone knew they’d just witnessed something historic.” – Rolling Stone

“For half an hour, a little club turned into a rock-and-roll church.” – Pitchfork

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016’s GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium Houston, TX

Thursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA

Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL

Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OH

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

Friday, July 5, 2024 BC Place Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi’s® Stadium Santa Clara, CA

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1st at 10am

