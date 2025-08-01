Thirsty Boots Band “Home Away from Home” Tour to Rock Newport

Singer-songwriter and native Newporter Liz Irving Woodard is bringing the Thirsty Boots Band “home” this August for a series of shows in the City by the Sea.

The Boston-based band recently released its debut single, The Traveler, recorded and produced in Portsmouth by Steve Rizzo at Stable Sound Studios. “The Traveler is a true story of epic adventure, love, and home,” Woodard shared. “I wrote this song about a trip to Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Overnight bus rides, dirt roads, golden temples, sleeping on sidewalks, and endless hours exploring offered few reminders of home. Living each day in the unfamiliar really highlighted that no matter where I go, family and connections with loved ones are what endure. I feel so blessed to have grown up in Newport and to be part of this fantastic community.”

The Thirsty Boots Band will play four shows in Newport this month, delivering what they call a “rocket-fueled ball of energy.” Their live sets blend original songs with covers, weaving together folk, bluegrass, and classic/’90s rock influences. “We’re super excited to have some fun and play these amazing venues,” the band said. “Nothing beats summer in Newport.”

Catch them live at:

Greenvale Vineyards – August 2 at 1 p.m.

– August 2 at 1 p.m. Salve Regina – August 14 at 6 p.m.

– August 14 at 6 p.m. The Clarke Cooke House – August 23 at 11 p.m.

– August 23 at 11 p.m. Preservation Society Members Event at The Marble House – August 31

