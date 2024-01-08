Puddingstone Music Series continues in January with fourth concert

German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel, continues his new music series this month with another live concert. Like the previous three concerts, this performance will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th century-style salon.

Sunday, January 28 at 3:00pm “Celli for Two” at Old Colony House (Washington Square, Newport).

An inspiring afternoon with soulful cello music as well as a selection of gorgeous paintings from Katie Swatland’s “Paris Collection” — all of which to be enjoyed on the beautiful second floor of the historic Colony House in Newport.

Puddingstone is excited to present Cello Duo music with Grammy award winning Canadian cellist, Arlen Hlusko, together with British cellist, Frankie Carr, for an exciting program of classical music by Bach, Barrière, Carr and more. Katie Swatland, award-winning painter and passionate writer, will discuss her exhibited paintings as well as her new book, “The Eternal Student”. Tea, coffee, and treats will be served during a reception with the artists.

Reception starts at 3:00pm; Performance begins 3:30pm.

Please note, this event will be held upstairs at the Colony House where there is no elevator available.

The artists:

Arlen Hlusko – Hailed for her “sublime cello prowess” (Take Effect), “absorbing originality” (Gramophone), and “mesmerizing beauty” (NY Music Daily), internationally acclaimed Canadian cellist ARLEN HLUSKO is a dynamic, versatile young artist who has performed extensively as soloist and chamber musician across North America, Asia, and Europe. Newly appointed cellist of the Bang on a Can All-Stars, Arlen is also a laureate of numerous competitions, Grammy-award winner for her collaboration with The Crossing, and recent alumna of the Curtis Institute of Music and Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect. In addition to the All-Stars, Arlen regularly performs with several ensembles based on the East Coast, including Dolce Suono Ensemble and Frisson, and was recently featured on CBC’s “30 under 30”. She has been a featured performer with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, BBC Concert Orchestra, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra, among others.

Frankie Carr – English cellist Frankie Carr was born into a family of string players. At age 16, he accepted that he would never be a rock star or Premier League soccer player and enrolled in the Yehudi Menuhin School. Since then, Frankie has performed at festivals across Europe and North America, including Kneisel Hall, Music from Angel Fire, Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival, Loon Lake Live Summer Concert Series, Stichting Kamermuziek Amsterdam, Young Pianist Foundation Amsterdam, and Menuhin Festival Gstaad.

Katie Swatland – Katie’s paintings are in private and public collections around the world, including the permanent museum collection of the Mark Arts Foundation. Her work has been described as ‘an intrinsic dance between reality and rêverie, approaching the canvas through means of discovery and imparting a sense of playful curiosity throughout a broad range of subject matter.’

Information and advance tickets available on the Puddingstone website: www.PuddingstoneFestival.com

