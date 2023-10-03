Foo Fighters announce return to Fenway Park in 2024

Foo Fighters announced that they will return to Fenway Park on Sunday, July 21, 2024 as part of its upcoming Everything or Nothing at All Tour.

The show will feature special guests The Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers.

The newly announced leg of the Everything or Nothing at All Tour will kick off with the band’s return to New York’s Citi Field for the first time since 2015 for a July 17 and 19 doubleheader and will see Foo Fighters host 12 rock ’n’ roll marathons at 10 stadiums, including a pair of shows August 9 and 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6 at 10am.

7/17/24

New York, NY

Citi Field

with Pretenders & Mammoth WVH

7/19/24

New York, NY

Citi Field

with The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers

7/21/24

Boston, MA

Fenway Park

with The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers

7/23/24

Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Stadium

with The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers

7/25/24

Cincinnati, OH

Great American Ball Park

with Pretenders & Mammoth WVH

7/28/24

Minneapolis, MN

Target Field

with Pretenders & L7

8/3/24

Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High

with Pretenders & Mammoth WVH

8/7/24

San Diego, CA

Petco Park

with The Hives & Alex G

8/9/24

Los Angeles, CA

BMO Stadium

with The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers

8/11/24

Los Angeles, CA

BMO Stadium

with Pretenders and Alex G

8/16/24

Portland, OR

Providence Park

with Pretenders and Alex G

8/18/24

Seattle, WA

T-Mobile Park

with Pretenders and Alex G

The first 2024 U.S. Shows Announced for Everything or Nothing At All Tour!!! Public on sale is Friday, October 6th at 10am local time. More to come… Tickets to all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/1cx71o5UcT — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 2, 2023

