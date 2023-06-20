Toad the Wet Sprocket to play Jane Pickens in September

Spectacle Live will present Toad the Wet Sprocket on Friday, September 22 at 8pm at The JPT Film & Event Center in Newport, RI. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making new music and touring with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all over three decades ago.

The band is thankful for the continued help and enthusiastic support of their fans, which helped spur the release of All You Want and also serves as inspiration for the band to not only tour and play live, but to continue to make new original music together. They continue to support their most recent release, Starting Now (2021), as well as their previous album New Constellation (2013), and EP The Architect of Ruin (2015). Toad the Wet Sprocket share in the kind of musical chemistry that can only come from meeting in high school and writing, recording, and touring on albums over the course of time. After Bread & Circus, they followed with Pale in 1990, fear in ’91, Dulcinea in 1994, and Coil in 1997, as well as some compilations along the way. While most will still feel the comforting familiarity of the Billboard-charting hits, “Walk on the Ocean”, “All I Want”, “Something’s Always Wrong”, and “Fall Down”, fans will also be well familiar with tracks with lyrics that resonate for so many life milestones like “The Moment”, “I Will Not Take These Things for Granted”, “Transient Whales” and so many more.

Tickets for Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Jane Pickens Theater on Friday, September 22 at 8pm are $79-$99 and go on sale Friday at 10am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

