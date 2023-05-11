THE HIGH KINGS TO PLAY THE JPT FILM & EVENT CENTER

Spectacle Live will present The High Kings: The Road Not Taken on Saturday, September 9 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

THE HIGH KINGS

The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien. The High Kings formed in June 2007 when Brian, Darren, Finbarr and former member Martin Furey were asked to join a brand-new Irish ballad group by David Kavanagh after he had noticed a gap in the market for a band specializing in traditional Irish music.

It didn’t take long during their first studio rehearsal for them to realize that the way their individual voices blended together meant that they were onto something special. The High Kings play 13 instruments between them, creating the unique sound and atmosphere that they still showcase to this day. This was confirmed when their self-titled debut album reached number 2 on the world Billboard Music chart. In March 2009 The High Kings played 5 consecutive sold out shows to a packed audience in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. The High Kings continue to perform in sell out venues across the globe to their ever-growing army of loyal fans that span generations.

