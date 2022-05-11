Gov. McKee Announces Meals on Wheels of RI to Receive $150,000 that Supports COVID-19 Recovery in Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee today announced that Meals on Wheels Rhode Island will receive $150,000 in funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The award will support 150 new AmeriCorps Senior volunteers in Providence.

“We’re grateful for this grant which will provide education and critical information on health care and COVID-19 to our state’s seniors,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Our Administration is committed to making Rhode Island the best state for seniors and this resource brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

“AmeriCorps Seniors leverages older Americans’ time, skills and experience who answer the call to service,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Volunteers stay active in their communities, and, alongside our grantees, they can impact our nation’s most pressing challenges. These grants will further the efforts of dozens of evidence-based programs across the country while engaging even more older adults in service.”

This grant uses American Rescue Plan funds to advance the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to support diversity, equity, inclusivity, and accessibility; assist states with low vaccination rates; and expand services in communities that are addressing the root causes of poverty.

Through Meals on Wheels, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will conduct outreach centered on health education to homebound older adults residing in Providence. The primary focus of this project is Access to Care. At the end of the two-year grant, AmeriCorp Seniors volunteers will be responsible for having provided 300 Meals on Wheels of RI clients with increased health knowledge via outreach with educational materials related to senior healthcare, including for COVID-19 preventative measures.

Each year, AmeriCorps Seniors engages nearly 200,000 Americans 55 and older through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs, leveraging their passion and knowledge to address some of our country’s most pressing issues. For the past year, thousands of AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors members across all 50 states and U.S. territories have continued their service, quickly adapting to meet the changing needs caused by the pandemic.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency invests more than $800 million in grants for local nonprofit, community, tribal, and state organizations; places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers.

