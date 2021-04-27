Here’s who won the HGTV Dream Home 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island

HGTV today announced the winner of the HGTV® Dream Home 2021 is Jeff Yanes of Kyle, TX. The prize package is valued at over $2.8 million and includes the brand-new approximately 3,300 square foot home, which includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, and all of its furnishings. The prize package also includes $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage® and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World. The home was built and designed by local builder JPS Construction & Design with trend-setting interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Yanes was randomly drawn from over 136 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from December 28, 2020 to February 17, 2021. Yanes entered the giveaway twice a day and has entered the HGTV Home Giveaways for the past six years. Yanes said he was attracted to the rooftop, including its waterfront views and full outdoor kitchen, ideal for entertaining his family and friends.

“I didn’t believe it was true,” Yanes said about winning the HGTV Dream Home 2021. “It’s one of those things you just enter and never expect to win. I thought someone was messing with me!”

Yanes is an independent contractor supplying grocery stores and restaurants with baked goods, an essential need for many over the past year. Yanes was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and while most businesses shut down, Yanes had to work tirelessly throughout the entire lockdown to ensure shelves were stocked and customers were happy. He has lived in the Austin, TX, area for a number of years and currently presides in Kyle, TX, with his girlfriend, son and yorkies, Zeke and Zeus.

The HGTV Dream Home 2021 home is located in Portsmouth, RI, just 10 miles from downtown Newport, an idyllic seaside town known for its glamorous residents, rich history and grand mansions from America’s gilded age. The home is full of modern nautical design and rich colors that honor Newport’s coastal New England charm, such as deep reds and blues, with neutral tones and pops of pattern. Upon entering the home, visitors are welcomed by high ceilings contributing to the greatness of the living room. The open floor plan allows for an easy flow between the living room and the dining room, which lives off of the chef’s kitchen that includes a large island, state of the art appliances and tons of storage.

