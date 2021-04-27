RIP Rosandy Daniela Gotay

Rosandy Daniela Gotay, 30, of Middletown, Rhode Island passed away on April 19, 2021.

Born on April 9, 1991 in the Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of Alba M. Mims and the late Travis Mims of Middletown, Rhode Island. Rosandy was an active member of the Looking Upwards community.

Rosandy, your departure has left us in a breath of sadness and loneliness. I wonder, where are you, my baby girl? You loved making beautiful works of art and everlasting friendship bracelets for friends and loved ones. Your smile and the light of your eyes illuminates and radiated with love.

Lord hear our prayers and welcome the soul of Rosandy whom you have called from this world and take her to a place of light and peace, these are the wishes of your mother, brother, sisters, family and friends.

Rosandy is survived by her mother, Alba M. Mims of Middletown, and her siblings, Katherine Alia and her spouse, Leonel Mejia of Middletown; Yosmary Jimenez; Rosmary Jimenez; and Adilson Jimenez and his wife, Kelli Wagner-Jimenez of Plymouth, MA. She is also survived by her grandparents, Aida Gomez and Manuel Gonzalez, and her nephew, Elijah Jimenez.

Rosandy is preceded in death by her father, Travis Mims, and her grandparents, Chela Garcia and Bolivar Jimenez.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Her burial will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!