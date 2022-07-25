Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $810 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot has now reached an estimated $810 million for tomorrow night’s drawing. If the jackpot is won, and the winner chooses the cash option, the lump sum payment would be $470.1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last hit on April 15, 2022. This is the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Mega Millions tickets can also be entered at RILOT.com for a second chance to win Boston baseball tickets.

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $2, and the Megaplier option is an additional $1. The deadline to purchase Mega Millions tickets is 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

