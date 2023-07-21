$2,000,000 Powerball Power Play Ticket Sold in Rhode Island!

A $2,000,000 winning Powerball® Power Play® ticket was sold in Rhode Island for last night’s $1.08 billion drawing. The winning ticket matched five numbers, but not the Powerball® number, to win the standard payout of $1,000,000. However, since the winner opted to pay an additional dollar for the Power Play® feature, and the Power Play multiplier selected for the draw was 2, the prize doubled to $2,000,000. Cumberland Farms,1933 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence sold the winning ticket.

There was also a $50,000 winning Powerball® ticket sold in last night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball® number to win $50,000. Had the player purchased the Power Play® feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 2, to win $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Barbosa Liquors, 963 Narragansett Blvd., Providence.

Rhode Island’s own jackpot game, Wild Money, had a $318,564 jackpot ticket claimed today from the June 22, 2023, drawing. The winner, a Coventry man, found out he won after checking the Rhode Island Lottery’s website, and plans to put the money in the bank.

Friday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $720 million. Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $20 million.

